[Specs] Galaxy Tab S7 FE Packs All the Fan-Favorite Features for Productivity, Creativity, and Entertainment

Designed with stunning features that meet the daily needs of consumers, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is one that Galaxy fans won’t want to miss. Equipped with the fan-favorite features of the Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ — including an immersive 12.4-inch1 display and in-box S Pen that is perfect for entertainment, creative work and multitasking — the Galaxy Tab S7 FE gives customers everything they love at an affordable price.

 

Check out the infographic below to get a closer look at what the new Galaxy Tab S7 FE has to offer.

 

 

