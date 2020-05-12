Special passenger trains start ferrying passengers to 14 destinations in various parts of country

These trains are being run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Reservation for these trains will be available only on the IRCTC website as data regarding the special trains is being incorporated in the system. Ticket booking counters at the Railway Stations will remain closed and counter tickets will not be issued.

All passenger train services were suspended due to lockdown announced on 25th of March. After the resumption of these 15 services, Railways will start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20 thousand coaches for COVID-19 Care Centres and adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as Shramik Special for stranded migrants.