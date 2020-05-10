Special Flights carrying stranded Indians abroad continue to arrive in different parts of country

This is the third aircraft to land in the state with the evacuees from abroad. The passengers have been quarantined after taking samples to test for Covid-19 infection. Another aircraft is scheduled to reach Chennai from Kuwait with about 200 passengers tonight.

The number of Corona positive cases in Tamil Nadu has surged to 6535, with the confirmation of 526 people with the disease yesterday. A record 219 people were discharged yesterday, while four others died taking the toll to 44. The active caseload in the state is 4664.

756 Covid-19 patients who do not show any symptoms have been shifted out from the Stanley, Kilpauk, GH and the Super-Multispecialty Hospitals in Chennai. They have been moved to the Covid-19 Care Centres established at the city’s prominent colleges and Chennai Trade Centre. 176 others with separate rooms for them in their houses have been sent back for home isolation. If they develop any symptom, they will be provided personal medical attention. The move comes in the wake of reports that more than eighty per cent of the patients are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, the Chennai wholesale market for vegetables and fruits that was shifted to Thirumazhisai in the city suburb is set to function from today. The old market at Koyambedu within the city remains sealed as it served as a major Covid-19 cluster contributing to the spread of the disease to more than a thousand people.

Indians stranded abroad have started arriving in Uttar Pradesh under Vande Bharat mission. A flight carrying around 180 people reached Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow yesterday evening. These passengers were received by the officials of Lucknow district. After thorough medical screening the travellers were sent to 14-day quarantine in Lucknow. The passengers were given option of either to be quarantined in Lucknow for 14 days in a government centre, or in chargeable hotels at reasonable amount.

State government is also bringing back it stranded labourers from other states and trying to provide them jobs near their native places. The government has instructed to make an elaborate plan to generate jobs for 20 lakh migrant labourers and workers in state. As of now more than one lakh 20 thousand migrant workers and labourers have been brought back by more than 114 trains from other states.

Additional Chief Secretory ,Home Awanish Awasthi said that government has planed to run 40 trains per day for standard migrant workers for next two days. The workers trains so far have been brought to Lucknow ,Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Agra and Prayagraj including other places in state. So far more than one lakh 66 thousand workers and students have been send to their native places by government machinery.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the government is taking all welfare measures of stranded workers. CM has appealed migrant workers not to travel on foot as government is managing to bring them back by trains.

Meanwhile railway authorities have instructed it’s officials and rail police forces to have keen vigil on rail tracks so that labourers do not use tracks for travelling. There are 1800 active cases of Covid -19 in 62 districts and 1399 patients have got cured and discharged so far in state. The recovery rate of patients in state is 43 percent which is 13 percent higher than national tally.

A special flight carrying Indian nationals from London arrived at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the wee hours today under the Vande Bharat Mission. A total of 329 Indians were brought back in this special flight from London. The repatriation operations will see the Mumbai international airport catering to 10 flights and 6 transit flights in the course of 7 days welcoming stranded Indian nationals from countries such as UK, US, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Philippines.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai will cater to approximately 2350 Indian nationals in the span of 7 days coming from different parts of the world. Besides, the arrival of Indian nationals from London, stranded passengers from Singapore and Manila will also be brought back through the special flights later in the day. Two dedicated aerobridges have been identified for repatriation flights at the airport.

In compliance with the guidelines, passengers have been asked to maintain a physical distance of a minimum of 2 meters through distinctive markings laid out at the airport and are required to wear face mask and hand gloves during the entire course of their journey.

The airport will be undertaking preventive measures by disinfecting the baggage before loading on the conveyor belt and providing sanitized baggage trolleys to the passengers along with hand sanitizers being stationed across various touchpoints at the airport. The airport has put up a stringent screening process right from the time passengers arrive to the time they leave the terminal building. Arriving passengers are escorted by CISF personnel until they are handed over to the state authorities.

Meanwhile, a special Shramik Train carrying over 1100 migrant labourers left Pune on Saturday. The train was arranged in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government. As part of Vande Bharat mission, flight from Doha landed at Kochi in Kerala on Sunday.

Flight carrying 178 passengers reached Kochi international airport at 1:40 am on Sunday. One flight each from Muscat and Kuwait carrying expatriates also arrived last night in kochi. Passengers of all flights, after detailed medical screening, were sent to State quarantine centres except pregnant women, small kids and very aged people, who were send for home quarantine.

Meanwhile, a flight from Doha is scheduled to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday at 10 pm. The capital city is fully equipped for the arrival of people from abroad with sufficient medical and transfer facilities and quarantine centres.Meanwhile the State Govt’s call for complete lockdown on all Sundays comes to effect from Sunday. Only essential services are allowed on Sunday, as part of effectively containing Covid-19 in the State.

An Air India flight, carrying 163 Indian nationals stranded in Kuwait, landed at Samshabad International Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday. This is the first evacuation flight to Hyderabad under the Vande Bharat Mission. All of the have been sent to quarantine for 14 days, after due health screening.

The first flight under Vande Bharat Mission has arrived at the International airport in Hyderabad, little past 10 PM on Saturday bringing home 163 Indians stranded in Kuwait due to lockdown during the current COVID-19 Pandemic. As per the airport authorities, social distancing norms have been maintained and the passengers have been brought in small groups for medical screening on arrival.

Prior to that the international arrivals and the entire stretch right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp have been sanitized and fumigated. Each passenger has been screened by the Thermal Cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit by Airport Health officials prior to Immigration formalities.

The CISF personnel in their protective gears escorted the small groups of passengers to immigration clearance. Glass shields were provided at each manned immigration counter to avoid any personal contact between the passengers and the Immigration officials. Every baggage was sanitized by the disinfection tunnel integrated to the baggage belt. After the exit of all passengers, international arrivals and ancillary zones were again fumigated, disinfected and sanitized to keep ready for next flights in coming days.

Seven more flights will arrive at the airport in Hyderabad from 5 other countries for next one week.