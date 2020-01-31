Special flight leaving for China today to bring back stranded Bangladeshis from Wuhan

341 Bangladeshi nationals have registered with the authorities to come back to the country from Wuhan while 15 decided to stay back in China.

News agency UNB quoted the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh that the government has planned to bring back 341 citizens from Bangladesh provided the Chinese government gives the clearance for the evacuation.

The stranded people are now expected to arrive in Dhaka late tonight or early on Saturday from China.

The Foreign Minister said on Thursday that the Health Ministry has made necessary arrangement in hospitals to monitor the returnees from China.

Though none of the Bangladeshi citizens in Wuhan are reported to be affected by Coronavirus, the government has made arrangements for keeping the evacuated people under quarantine at the Ashkona Hajj Camp near the Hazrat Shahjalal International airport for safety and observation after they arrive in Dhaka.