Special Court to pronounce judgment in 2008 Jaipur serial blast case

A Special Court in Jaipur is scheduled to pronounce its verdict in the 2008 serial blasts case today. On 13th May 2008, Jaipur witnessed a series of 8 bomb blasts within matter of a few minutes. More than 70 people had lost their lives in the blasts and over 170 sustained injuries. The Anti-Terror Squad arrested five people in connection with the blasts while three others are still absconding. Three accused are lodged in Delhi and Hyderabad jails in relation to other blast cases across the country, while two accused were killed in an encounter with the police at batla House in Delhi in 2008.

