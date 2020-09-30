Special CBI Court acquits all 32 accused in Babri demolition case

Special CBI Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav said that demolition happened at the spur of the moment. He said that there were not enough evidences to prove the allegations made by CBI in this case.



While delivering his verdict, in the Babri Masjid demolition case, Special Judge said that the demolition was done by some anti- social elements and there was no alliance between such persons and accused and the accused tried to pacify the mob also.



Most of the senior leaders among the 32 accused such as L.K. Advani, Kalyan Singh and Murli Manohar Joshi were not present in the Lucknow court due to various reasons including health and Corona issues.



L K Advani wholeheartedly welcomed the judgement by the Special Court.



In a tweet, he said, the judgement vindicates his personal and BJP’s belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.



Murli Manohar Joshi also welcomed the verdict.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has welcomed the verdict of CBI Special Court in Lucknow acquitting all accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.



In a tweet, Mr Singh said, the decision has proved that justice can never be denied.



28 years after the 16th Century Babri structure was razed by a mob in Ayodhya on 6th of December 1992, the decision by the Special CBI Court finally came as a relief for many stalwarts of BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal.



The 32 accused who were acquitted today faced charges under several sections of the IPC, including criminal conspiracy, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups and unlawful assembly. During the trial, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the CBI court.



The court had initially framed charges against 49 accused and 17 accused died during the course of time.



Six senior leaders among the accused L.K. Advani, Kalyan Singh, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Nritya Gopal Das and Ashok Pradhan were not present in the Lucknow court due to various reasons and participated in the proceedings through video conferencing.



The Special Judge Surendra Kumar Yadav was also given extension after retirement for the decision of this case and from the last two years the daily hearing was going on for the early delivery of the verdict.

