Spanish capital Madrid put under partial lockdown

This will affect more than three million residents of Madrid who will once again have to live with new restrictions imposed upon them from this weekend, with people being allowed travel outside their home districts for essential journeys only.

Bars and restaurants cannot serve after 22:00, and only six people maximum can meet in any setting. These restrictions also take effect in nine other towns around the capital.

However the authorities and people of Madrid weren’t too happy about these restrictions who even appealed in the courts against these restrictions.

The number of cases of COVID-19 have been increasing as more and more hospitals report a surge in the number of people being brought with symptoms, with alarmingly most hospitals across Spain reporting that their ICU units are full of COVID patients.