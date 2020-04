Hundreds of thousands of people typically attend the centuries-old San Fermin celebration, which sees half-a tonne fighting bulls chase hundreds of daredevils, many wearing traditional white shirts and scarves, though the narrow streets of the city each morning.

Pamplona’s municipal council decided to call off the event, held each year between July 6 and 14, because the fight against COVID-19 has become a global priority and there is no other possible option for such massive festivities.