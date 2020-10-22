Spain becomes first Western European country to hit 1 mln COVID-19 cases | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The death toll reached 34,366 as 575 new deaths had been reported in the past seven days as of Wednesday.

The worsening epidemic control situation has forced several regions to impose lockdown measures, with Aragon announcing to close the city limits of Zaragoza, Huesca and Teruel on Thursday, and Madrid to impose a curfew starting from this weekend.

The Spanish government was mulling new restrictions including curfews to contain a new wave of COVID-19 infections, according to Health Minister Salvador Illa on Tuesday.

Imposing a curfew in the capital city of Madrid and possibly beyond would require “invoking the state of emergency”, Illa told reporters, adding that any such measures lasting over two weeks would require the support of some opposition parties.