Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 (Series VIII) – Issue Price

In terms of Government of India Notification No.4(4)-B(W&M)/2020 dated October 09, 2020, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series VIII) will be opened for the period November 09-13, 2020 with Settlement date November 18, 2020. The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be Rs 5,177 (Rupees Five thousand One hundred Seventy Seven only) – per gram, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated November 06, 2020.

The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 5,127 (Rupees Five thousand One hundred Twenty Seven only) per gram of gold.