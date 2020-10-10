Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 (Series VII) – Issue Price

In terms of Government of India Notification No.4(4)-B(W&M)/2020 dated October 09, 2020, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series VII) will be opened for the period October 12-16, 2020 with Settlement date October 20, 2020. The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be Rs5,051(Rupees Five thousand Fifty One only) – per gram, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated October 20, 2020.

The Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of Rs50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs5,001(Rupees Five thousand Oneonly) per gram of gold.