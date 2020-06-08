Southwest Monsoon to arrive in Mumbai by June 11

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said it was observed in the past that rainfall activity increases on the west coast when a low-pressure area develops over Bay of Bengal. IMD Director General Mrutyanjay Mohapatra said, it is a positive development as it will allow the further advancement of monsoon, and most probably it will meet its new normal onset date of June 11 for Mumbai.

Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the country. It has advanced into some more parts of South Interior Karnataka, some parts of Rayalaseema, most parts of Tamil Nadu, entire Southwest Bay of Bengal and some more parts of West central Bay of Bengal.

Ministry of Earth Sciences said, conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Goa, Some parts of Konkan, some more parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema, remaining parts of Tamilnadu, some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Northeastern states during next 2 to 3 days.

It said, the conditions are likely to become favuorable subsequently for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Telangana, remaining parts of Bay of Bengal and northeastern states, Sikkim, some parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during subsequent two days.

It said, a low Pressure Area is likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana during 9th to 11th of June and isolated heavy falls over Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat state and south Madhya Pradesh during 10th and 11th June.