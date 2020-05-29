Southwest monsoon likely to make onset over Kerala from June 1

The Ministry of Earth Sciences said, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area during the next 48 hours.

It said, a low pressure area is likely to form over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea during May 31 to June 4. It said, due to this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from 1st of June for onset of southwest Monsoon over Kerala.

The Ministry also said, a low pressure area has formed over west central Arabian Sea which is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over the same region during next 48 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards south Oman and east Yemen coast during next 3 days.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into west central Arabian Sea during May 29 to June 1 and into southeast and east central Arabian Sea during May 31 to June 4.

The Ministry said, meanwhile, under the influence of a Western Disturbance, there is possibility of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places and very likely over Western Himalaya Region and adjoining plains from Friday to Saturday.