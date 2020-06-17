Southwest monsoon further advances into the country

Ministry of Earth Sciences in a statement said that scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan and Goa and isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Madhya Maharashtra is expected during next two days.



The rainfall intensity over East India is also likely to increase and isolated heavy to very rainfall is expected over the region upto June 19.

It said, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days.

It said, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram during next 5 days with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over west Assam and Meghalaya during next three days.

A low pressure Area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 19.