South Western Army Commander visits Hisar Military Station

The Army Commander was briefed on the operational readiness and various training activities undertaken by the Division.

The Army Commander commended the focus and efforts of the formation in ensuring the highest standards of professionalism.

He also reviewed the COVID-19 mitigation measures instituted by the Division and felicitated the COVID warriors.

The Army Commander stressed on the continued need for ensuring force preservation measures against the pandemic and also the need for the Army to be prepared at all times to assist the civil administration whenever called for.