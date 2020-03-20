South Korean fashion evolves in the time of coronavirus

SSUNZY, a beauty content YouTuber, records YouTube video clips on makeup tutorials catered to those wearing masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a studio in Seoul, South Korea.

In a video that has gathered tens of thousands of views, 29-year-old beauty YouTuber gives tips for applying makeup in a way that looks good under a mask.

“It’s very, very unfortunate that a mask hides your face,” she says in the video. “You can’t show off your charm. I’m going to do makeup that makes your face look good even when you’re wearing a mask.”

SSUNZY recommends that viewers use more moisturizer, and stick to more natural shades rather than heavy colouring. A hydrating foundation, for example, makes it easier to touch up makeup after removing a mask, she said.

The ubiquitousness of face masks has made them an everyday fashion item for South Koreans, with K-pop music stars helping spread their popularity.