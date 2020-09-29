South Korea puts virus curbs in place ahead of Chuseok holidays

The holiday period will extend till October 11 when combined with another three-day break from Oct. 9 to 11 for Hangeul Day, which celebrates the Korean alphabet. The biggest, imminent challenge is to prevent a potential rebound in new virus cases during this period, which traditionally entails mass movements of people and family gatherings across the country.

Health Minister Park Neunghoo said, the number of local infections is on a downward trend but is still fluctuating. Health authorities have been urging people to stay home over the holidays, but to better contain local transmissions of COVID-19, they unveiled more tailored guidelines last week under the Level 2 distancing in the country’s three-tier social distancing scheme.

Meanwhile, a Seoul court on Tuesday upheld bans on anti-government protests which were planned for Oct. 3, the National Foundation Day, including a drive-thru rally, amid concerns over coronavirus infections.