South African President cautions people to be prepared to live with deadly coronavirus

South Africa has so far reported over 12,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 200 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

The country has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 27. The president had last month announced a five-phase plan to gradually ease the lockdown imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Currently, the country is on level four under which limited businesses are allowed to open, there is a curfew between 8 pm and 5 am and a ban on alcohol and liquor sales.