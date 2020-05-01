South Africa begins to ease lockdown

South Africa has more than 5,600 cases of COVID-19. As the country eases down one notch to Level-4 restrictions, many businesses can resume limited operations. Many mines, factories and agricultural businesses can resume work in phases, starting with only a third of employees. Restaurants can reopen for deliveries only.

A night curfew is in place from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Public transport, including trains and buses, can operate with restricted numbers of passengers. But, the ban on domestic and international travel remains.