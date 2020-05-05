Some counties spreading virus of terrorism amid Coronavirus: PM Modi at NAM Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced remarks against Pakistan while addressing the Non-Aligned Movement Summit thought video-conferencing on Monday.

At a time when the entire world is fighting coronavirus pandemic, some are busy in spreading terrorism and fake news, the Prime Minister said. “Even as the world fights Covid-19, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news, and doctored videos to divide communities and countries,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended and addressed via video conferencing of Non Aligned Movement Summit, called to discuss the COVID-19 crisis, calling the pandemic ‘humanity’s most serious crisis in many decades.’

This year’s NAM summit, notably, was called for and chaired by Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, who is current chairperson of the NAM. The summit was officially called ‘We Stand Together Against COVID-19.’

Addressing the summit, the Prime Minister said, “Today, humanity faces its most serious crisis in many decades. At this time, NAM can help promote global solidarity. NAM has often been the world’s moral voice. To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive.”