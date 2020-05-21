Social Worker Sagar Kumar Is Helping Community To Overcome COVID Crisis Through His Motivational Videos

He spreads his message of humanity through his motivational videos on social media. However, behind the scenes, Aryan Narwat is a founder of India’s first fitness NGO, Fitholic Association, whose aim is to make every rural kid fit. Aryan is a national member of the UN Program called ‘Let’s Do It India’ (World Clean Up Day)! This position also helps him do whatever he can do to keep the surroundings clean and children healthy.

This NGO is dedicated to help rural children stay fit through a regimented fitness program. However, what is even better is that the Fitholic Association provides fitness training, equipments and trainers to these children who, otherwise, cannot afford any of these.

Inspired by his father since a young age, Aryan wanted to join the Indian Army. In fact, it was his father who told him to help everyone and support every Indian. However, when he was not able to make it into this esteemed organization, he found a new way to help his countrymen, that too without wearing a uniform. Thus, he became a social activist.

Since past 8 years, this 25-year-old has been doing charity. Among other things, he directly hands over 50% of his income for the welfare of the poor as he doesn’t believe in donating money to any charity. He arranges for food and himself distributes it among the needy.

His role model is the brave martyr of Indian independence movement, Shaheed Bhagat Singh!

On his Instagram page, makeinindia_aaru, Aryan Narwat is described as a ‘positive thinker’ as well. Well, that perhaps describes him the best. It is his positive approach towards life and his positive impact on the poor around him that is going to be his legacy forever!

