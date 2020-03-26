Social distancing is the only way to counter COVID-19: PM Modi

Interacting with the people of Varanasi through video conferencing, PM said, some people despite being empowered with knowledge are not pay heed to warning which is unfortunate. PM said that the Mahabharat war was won in 18 days and this war the whole country is fighting against coronavirus will take 21 days and the aim is to win it.

PM Modi asked people to speak to their doctors before taking any medicine clarifying that there is no medicine or vaccine for coronavirus as of now. Prime Minister warned the people that they should not believe in rumours about the outbreak. PM added that the government has tied up with WhatsApp to create a helpdesk to give credible information on coronavirus. The number is – 9013151515.

Prime Minister also said, he is very pained by the misbehavior of some people against doctors, airlines crew and staff of essential services who are at the forefront of combating coronavirus. PM Modi said the stern action will be taken against the guilty. Prime Minister added that doctors and nurses are incarnations of God and they are endangering themselves to save people and they should be respected.

PM Modi also urged people to help poor in this hour of crisis and promise themselves to help nine poor families everyday for the next 21 days.