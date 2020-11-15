Snowfall, rains bring mercury down in J&K

The snowfall forced the closure of the Srinagar-Leh thoroughfare as well as Mughal road, connecting Shopian with Poonch district, for traffic even as strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway remained open.

Higher reaches including the world famous ski-resort of Gulmarg and Sonamarg along with other higher reaches received snowfall.

The snowfall led to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh road, connecting Kashmir with Ladakh, for traffic as well as the Mughal road.

Subject to fair weather and better road condition, Light Motor Vehicles (passenger) shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu on the highway.

Regarding Mughal road, traffic officals said that at present it is closed due to snowfall. “Subject to fair weather and good road condition only downward traffic (load carriers) loaded with fresh fruits shall be allowed from Herpora (Shopian) from 1100 hours to 1600 hours towards Poonch,” adding, “No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing. Moreover, no passenger vehicle or pedestrian shall be allowed on Mughal Road.”

Meanwhile, most of the areas in the plains of the Kashmir valley including Srinagar received rains, bringing down the temperature.

A MeT official told that Srinagar recorded day temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius, 6 degree below normal for this time of the year. Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kupwara, Gulmarg, Jammu, Banihal, Batote, Katra, and Bhaderwah also reported drop in maximum temperature.

The weatherman has said there will be an increase in precipitation during the next two days with the peak around Saturday night and Sunday.

“There is possibility of Wide spread moderate rain/snow in Kashmir, fairly wide spread light rain/ts/snow in Jammu,” the officials added.