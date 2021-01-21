Smuggled Kair timber worth 5L seized in Chittorgarh, 2 held

Udaipur : Intensifying operations against organized crime, the Chittorgarh police met a huge success on Thursday in seizing 82 quintal 70 kilograms of smuggled Kair timber stocked in a field which was meant for illegal transportation. The smugglers had stocked the wood whiich was meant for supply to Gutkha and Pan Masala making factories in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

“A special team under the supervision of ASP Tripti Vijayvarghiya, led by incharge Shivlal Meena raided a farm in Surat Singh ji ka Kheda village under the Gangrar police station limits.The farm belonged to Lakshman Singh son of Chatar Singh. Seeing the policemen, five men who were guarding the timber stock, fled from the spot” Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava said. When the cops questioned Lakshman SIngh, he confessed that the wood jointly belonged to him and one Abu Shahid Khan son of Aslam Khaan, resident of Barkheda and that it was meant for illegal transport to gutkha making factories where it would be used for the manufacturing of ‘Kattha’.

On weighing the stock was found to be 82.70 quintal which was worth over 5 lakh in the domestic market. Police arrested Lakshman and Abu Shahid Khan and a case under section 379 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Forest Act has been registered at Gangran police station.