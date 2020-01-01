SMS services, Broadband Internet in govt hospitals restored in Kashmir 

This was announced at a press conference by Jammu and Kashmir Government’s Spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

Though most services, except mobile internet, were restored in Jammu within a week, Kashmir saw landlines and post-paid services restored in phases.

Principal Secretary, Planning & Development Rohit Kansal said that toll plazas at Lakhanpur (Kathua district), Lower Munda (Anantnag district), Railway Station, Airports and all other places across the Union Territory stood abolished from Wednesday. He said that the Union Territory will incur a revenue loss of 1500 crore rupees due to abolition of toll plazas.