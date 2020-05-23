SL President seeks intervention of PM Modi to revive key projects to restore economy 

In a telephonic conversation with PM Modi today, the Sri Lankan President called upon Indian side to expedite construction of the East Terminal of the Colombo Port as early as possible as it will be a significant boost to its economic landscape.

Rajapaksa said he is trying to promote value-added industrial and agricultural activities and will be happy to encourage Indian investors to start such investments, including Indian companies already in Sri Lanka to increase domestic value addition.

The Sri Lankan President also requested government of India to provide USD 1.1 billion special SWAP facility to top up USD 400 million under SAARC Facility as it would enormously help Sri Lanka in dealing with the foreign exchange issues.

PM Modi assured that he is personally committed to help Sri Lanka and is ready to help under terms that are favorable to Sri Lanka.

The two leaders agreed to continue with the ongoing bilateral projects that brings direct benefits to people and prioritize food and health securities.

In the face of the COVID-19 crisis, they agreed to further strengthen all aspects of the bilateral relations and President Rajapaksa thanked India for support, including 10 tonnes of medical supplies.