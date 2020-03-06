SL President calls for  a two-third majority at the upcoming Parliamentary election

Interacting with local media heads in Colombo last evening, the President said in order to fulfill their aspirations, there should be an environment where the President could function without any obstruction.

He said that the 19th amendment to the constitution had taken away that freedom and questioned the meaning of a constitution if the same constitution prevents a President elected by the people. President said the ‘Independent’ Commissions should truly be independent and commissions established under the 19th Amendment do not meet this criterion.

His comments came as 19th amendment brought by previous government has put a check on President in several areas.

President said the Geneva resolution of UNHRC is a challenge to the nation’s independence and dignity.

He said this is the only time in the history a country acknowledged that their own security forces have committed war crimes and it was necessary to withdraw from the co-sponsorship.

Gotabaya said they must get to the root of the problem adding Uma Maheswaran started his political campaign by agitating over economic grievances.

He said this truth was concealed and separatism raised its head.

Sri Lankan government withdrew from UNHRC resolution last week which was co-sponsored by previous government with an aim to address war crimes and address accountability issues.