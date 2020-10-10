Skydive Landing by IAF at Khardungla Pass, Leh

Withan aimto instil the qualities of camaraderie,team spirit,physical and mental courage,the IAF has always been promoting adventure activities for its personnel.The IAF has always made sustained efforts towards capacity building and promotion of adventure activities at grass root level there by encouraging the environment and to motivate young Air Warriors to undertake adventure activities.

Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th Anniversary on08 Oct 2020.To commemorate this event,the IAF achieved a new record of the highest Skydive Landing at Khardungla Pass,Leh at an altitude of 17982ftbreakingits own earlier record. Wing Commander Gajanad Yadava and Warrant Officer AK Tiwari carried out successful skydiving jump from C-130J aircraft and landed at Khardungla Pass,Leh on 08 Oct 20.The landing at such an altitude is extremely challenging due to low oxygen levels combined with low air density andrough andinhospitable hilly terrain.Both the Air Warriors have shown excellent professionalism,grit and determination in overcoming adverse conditions and achievingthe grand success of setting a newIAF record.

This unique achievement once again demonstrates the capability of the IAF to scale new heights despite the challenges and remain committed to our motto of Mission,Integrity and Excellence.