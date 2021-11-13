SJVN gets nod to form wholly owned subsidiary

SJVN’s board has approved the proposal regarding formation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company for development of renewable energy, small hydro and green hydrogen project, subject to approval of Government of India. The Board has also accorded its investment approval to contribute initial equity of Rs 50 crore by SJVN in the proposed subsidiary Company. The Board of Directors of Company in its meeting held on November 12, 2021 inter-alia has considered and approved the same.

SJVN is engaged in hydroelectric power generation originally established as a joint venture between the government and the state government of Himachal Pradesh to develop and operate the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS).