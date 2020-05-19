Six special flights to bring over 1000 Indians stranded in Gulf countries

Two flights from Saudi Arabia – Riyadh to Kozhikode and Dammam to Kochi will bring home around 300 passengers.

The Dubai – Delhi flight is expected to evacuate around 179 people, while the flights from Kuwait and Doha will bring back around 350 people to Kannur.

The flight from Bahrain is expected to evacuate around 179 people to Hyderabad.

Priority is being given to distressed blue collared workers, medical emergency cases, pregnant women, stranded tourists and elderly people to go back on these special flights.

Only those found asymptomatic will be allowed to board the flight.

More than 40 flights from the Gulf countries are being operated during the Phase II of the Vande Bharat Mission.