Six selected in GPAT- 2020 examination from Bhupal Nobles’ Faculty of Pharmacy

Udaipur : The Dean of Bhupal Nobles Pharmacy Faculty Dr. Yuvraj Singh Sarangdevot said that six students from the college were selected in the highly prestigious National Pharmacy Examination Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT-2020). In which Burhanuddin secured 241st rank at all-India level, Praveen Chaudhary at 993rd position, Ganpat Singh Rathore, Nimesh Purohit, Rahul Lohar also secured good position. Associate Professor Dr. Kamal Singh Rathore, also succeeded in this examination.

College Principal Dr. Siddharaj Singh Sisodia said that after this examination, a monthly scholarship of Rs 12,400 is provided by the Government of India Human Resource Development to students for higher studies and Rs 10,000 per year is also provided for books. And they are also provided with the facility to study in some of the best colleges selected by the Government of India. Dr. Chetan Singh Chauhan, Principal of BN Institute of Pharmacy greeted all the successful students and congratulated them for a successful life.

ChairPerson of BN University, Mr. Gunwant Singh Jhala, President Prof. Jeevan Singh Jamoli and Registrar Dr. Raghuveer Singh Chauhan congratulated all the selected students for not only enhancing the glory of the university but also the entire Udaipur. It is known that out of about 50000 students who appeared in this examination, only 4913 were declared successful in this examination.