Six National Hockey players who had tested COVID 19 positive discharged from hospital

Speaking about the health of the players, Dr. Arun Kumar of SS Sparsh Multispeciality hospital in Bengaluru said, “All 6 players have recovered fully and their vitals are absolutely stable.

They will be in quarantine at SAI’s Bengaluru centre and will be given the anti-body test after 10 days to check if they have built immunity against the virus.”

All six players are housed in the ground floor of the hostel, where other members of the camp have no access. This is a precautionary measure to ensure there is no contact between the 6 players and the other campers over the next 10 days.

The rest of the players of the Indian hockey teams, Men and Women, will resume sporting activities from August 19th as scheduled.