Six dead, hundreds sick after gas leak from Polymers plant in Vishakhapatnam

The leakage created panic in Venkatapuram and near by villages in Gopalapatnam area where people initially ran out of their homes towards Meghadrigedda. Several hundreds of people complained of breathlessness, irritation in eyes and stomach pain following leakage of gas.

According to District collector, Vinay Chand, affected persons were shifted to KGH. Around three hundred beds kept ready as a precautionary measure. People from all villages around the plant have been shifted to safer places. They have been advised to put wet cloth on their faces so that they do not inhale obnoxious gas.

Meanwhile, revenue and police officials swung into relief operations. Reasons for cause of the incident is not known immediately. Local MP, MVV Satyanarayana & state minister for tourism M. Srinivasarao have visited the spot.

According to officials, accident occurred in styrene gas chamber during recommissioning of LG polymer unit at Gopalapatnam. Initially, Plant safety personnel tried to control it by spraying water. But the leak was beyond their control, officials said. Styrene is a flammable liquid that is used to make polystyrene plastics, fiberglass, rubber, and latex.

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is reaching Vishakhapatnam to monitor the rescue operations personally. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan expressed shock on the accident.

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed sadness at the news of gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. He extended his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all. He expressed confidence that the administration is doing everything possible to bring the situation under control at the earliest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam. PMO in a tweet said that Mr Modi has assured all help and support.

In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, PM has also called for a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority in a short while from now. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences to the families of deceased in the Visakhapatnam Gas leak mishap. Terming the incident as disturbing, Shah said that Home Ministry is continuously and closely monitoring the situation.

He informed that he has spoken to NDMA officials and concerned authorities and has asked them to provide all required assistance to the State to tackle the situation. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased due to the gas leak at a Private firm in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.



Reddy interacted with the Chief Secretary and DGP of the State and took stock of the situation. He has instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures. Reddy also spoke to the Union Home Secretary and has asked him to provide all the required assistance to the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed deep shock over the Visakhapatnam gas leakage accident. He said it was an unfortunate incident and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. He wished speedy and early recover of those fell ill due to the gas leakage.