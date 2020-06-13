Situation along India-China border under control: Army Chief General MM Naravane

He added that, as a result, a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue, all perceived differences will be set to rest.



General Naravane was reviewing the Passing out Parade (PoP) for the 146 Regular Courses and 129 Technical Graduate Course held at The Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on Saturday. He said, India has a very strong relationship with Nepal. Both the countries have geographical, cultural, historical, religious linkages and very strong people to people connect. Our relation with them has always been strong and will remain strong in the future, he added.



Referring to situation in Jammu & Kashmir, He further said, we have had a lot of successes. In last 10-15 days alone more than 15 terrorists have been killed. All of this has been because of very close cooperation & coordination between all security forces operating in J&K. He added, Most of the operations have been based on information provided by the locals themselves which shows that they are also absolutely fed up with terrorism and they want the situation to return to normal.

