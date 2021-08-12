-
Hindustan Zinc commits to ‘Long-term target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050’ in alignment with Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)Pledges to set the climate targets in line with limiting the global temperature rise to ... Read More »
Hindustan Zinc organizes cattle health camps in Rajasthan under SAMADHAN project
Decarbonizing the future of Indian mining, Hindustan Zinc in partnership with Normet Group Oy introduces Normet SmartDrive- a modular Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
John Hopkins-CCP with support from Bernard van Leer Foundation conclude training for Social and Behavioural Changes for UMC and City Officials
Getty Awarded Grant For Curatorial Innovation In Prints And Drawings To The City Palace Museum, Mmcf, Udaipur
Rajasthan announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of those killed in rain-related incidentsJaipur : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed officials to provide immediate financial ... Read More »
Rajasthan adds 19 Covid cases
LS Speaker Om Birla takes aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Rajasthan”s Kota; Army leads rescue op
Army Mountaineering Expedition To Mount Bhagirathi-Ii Flagged Off
Heavy rainfall in many parts of Rajasthan
GSLV-F10/EOS-03 mission could not be accomplished due to performance anomaly in cryogenic stage: ISROSriharikota : Indian Space Research Organisation”s second mission of the year to place an earth ... Read More »
Three more bodies recovered from landslide site in Himachal’s Kinnaur; toll rises to 13
COVID-19: Active cases in country lowest in 140 days
Search ops for missing pilots in J&K enters 8th day, Army seeks international assistance
PM to launch Ujjwala 2.0 at UP”s Mahoba on Tuesday via video conferencing
Hindus critical of footballer Roy Keane for passing blame of his worst performance to yogaHindus have strongly criticized Irish footballer Roy Keane who seemed to be blaming yoga for ... Read More »
Upset Hindus urge Nottingham brewery remove goddess Kali image from beer & apologize
Wildfires rampage in Greek forests, cut large island in half
US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
20 people arrested, over 150 booked in Pakistan for attack on Hindu temple
ISDC ties up with JECRC University for International Centre of ExcellenceUdaipur : Leading international provider of British education and skills – ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation) ... Read More »
Asian Granito India Ltd divest entire stake in its Associated company Astron Paper for Rs. 46.94 crore
RBL Bank surges after the bank accredited as ‘Agency Bank’ to RBI
L&T trades in green on signing agreement to divest Singoli-Bhatwari Hydroelectric Project
GOCL Corporation surges after its arm divests beneficial holding in Quaker Houghton
My body was in pain day after Olympic gold but it was worth it: Neeraj ChopraNew Delhi : Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday revealed that he was in pain ... Read More »
India lays out red carpet for Olympic heroes; felicitated in grand ceremony by government
Neeraj scripts history with stunning javelin throw gold, India”s first athletics medal at Olympics
BCCI announces cash rewards for Olympic medallists, Neeraj Chopra to get Rs 1 crore
List of Neeraj Chopra”s achievements
Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborates with Netflix for mega-series ”Heeramandi”Mumbai : Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his opulent films such as “Devdas”, “Bajirao ... Read More »
Glamorous pictures of Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt prove she loves to go on vacations
Veteran actor Anupam Shyam passes away
Nushrratt Bharuccha had to be wheeled into hospital amid filming after suffering vertigo attack
Kajal Aggarwal finishes filming for ”Uma”
Try Innovatively Crafted Ayurvedic Make-Up Products That Nourish Your SkinToday the lines between makeup and skin care are increasingly blurring! Acknowledging the avant-garde rise ... Read More »
Top 15 Factors to Consider When Looking for Your Gynaecologist
Can Litchi juice be consumed during off-season?
Learn How Vaccination and Life Insurance Can Safeguard the Future of Your Loved Ones
Age is just a number: This 91-year-old who beat age, COVID and heart attack all together !
Machine learning helps pick out stars in a crowd
Another First: Perseverance Captures the Sounds of Driving on Mars
NASA’s Perseverance Drives on Mars’ Terrain for First Time
Cabinet approves Memorandum of Understanding between India and France on Renewable Energy Cooperation
Samsung Reveals How Its vRAN Technology Has Evolved To Underpin the Networks of the Future
This Independence Day, Samsung Extends CSD Benefits to Defence Personnel at Samsung Smart Plazas on Consumer Durables
Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic: Reshaping the Smartwatch Experience
The Next Chapter in Mobile Innovation: Unfold Your World with Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G