Single point information source on Climate Action “India Climate Change Knowledge Portal” launched

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekartoday launchedthe “India Climate Change Knowledge Portal”.

Expressing happiness over the web portal launch, Javadekar said portal will be a “single point Information resource” which provides information on the different climate initiatives taken by various Line Ministries enabling users to access updated status on these initiatives.

Javadekar informed at the virtual event that India has practically achieved its Pre-2020 Climate Action targets and said though historically India is not responsible for emissions, India, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the world on ClimateAction.

The portal captures sector-wise adaptation and mitigation actions that are being taken by the various line Ministries in one place including updated information on their implementation.The knowledge portal will help in disseminating knowledge among citizens about all the major steps Government is taking at both national and international levels to address climate change issues.

The eight major components included in the knowledge portal are:

1. India’s Climate Profile

2. National Policy Framework

3. India’s NDC goals

4. Adaptation Actions

5. Mitigation Actions

6. Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation

7. International Climate Negotiations

8. Reports & Publications

Web Portal link: https://www.cckpindia.nic.in/