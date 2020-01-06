Singapore’s Senior Minister Shanmugaratnam calls on PM Modi 

PM welcomed Shanmugaratnam to India and extended his warm wishes on the occasion of New Year to Shanmugaratnam and through him to Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of Singapore.

Prime Minister and Shanmugaratnam expressed satisfaction at the rapid pace of bilateral relations.

They discussed several matters of mutual interest in the sphere of economic cooperation, including infrastructure, skills, India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), and digital economy.

Shanmugaratnam lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in social transformation of India and in encouraging digital economy.

Prime Minister also expressed his desire to strengthen further cooperation between India and Singapore in the areas of infrastructure, tourism, digital payment systems, innovation and governance.

