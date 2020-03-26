Singapore: Number of cases reach 631 with 73 new cases

A three-year-old Indian girl was among the 73 new COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Singapore in a day.

The 73 new cases reported on Wednesday has brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore to 631.

According to the country’s health ministry, of the new cases, 38 people have travel history to Europe, North America, ASEAN and other parts of Asia, while the rest were locally transmitted cases.

The health ministry has so far identified 8,930 close contacts of COVID-19 patients who have been quarantined. Of these, 2,643 are in still in quarantine.