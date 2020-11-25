Singapore deports 15 Bangladeshis for posting radical content on Social Media

The Ministry of Home Affairs, government of Singapore said in a press release on Tuesday that an investigation was launched against 37 individuals for their suspected radical inclinations.

Out of these 14 are Singaporeans and rest are foreigners including 15 from Bangladesh. Most of the Bangladeshis were working in the construction sector in Singapore. They had made social media posts which incited violence or stoked communal unrest.

One Bangladeshi was arrested on 2 November under the Internal Security Act of Singapore. Investigations showed that he was radicalised and harboured intention to carry out armed violence in support of his religion. He had expressed support for several terrorist groups like ISIS and Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, fighting to establish an Islamic Caliphate in Syria. He had also expressed willingness to travel to Kashmir to wage armed violence, said the release.

The government clarified that none of these are connected to each other and they were not planning any attacks or protests in Singapore.

