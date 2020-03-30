Singapore: 42 new Coronavirus cases reported

Three Indians are also among the new positive cases include a 35-year-old female with a long-term pass, a 34-year-old male holding Singapore work pass.Both of them have a travel history to India.



A 34-year-old Indian holding Singapore work pass was infected locally. The Ministry of Health said that of these new cases, 24 are imported and have a travel history to Europe, North America, Middle East, ASEAN and other parts of Asia.



Of the 423 confirmed COVID-19 cases who are in hospitals, 19 are in critical condition. The others are stable or improving. In total, 212 people in Singapore have fully recovered from the deadly disease.

