Simona Halep beats Anett Kontaveit to reach Australia Open semifinals

Kontaveit won the first game but was never in it after that as Halep raced to a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 win. Wimbledon champion Halep has won 11 games in a row before the 28th seed managed to hold serve in the penultimate game.

Halep will face Garbine Muguruza or Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the last four in Melbourne. Earlier in Men’s Singles, seven-time champion Novak Djokovic swept past Milos Raonic last night to set a blockbuster 50th showdown with Roger Federer in the Australian Open semifinals.