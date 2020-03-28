Sikkim govt announces an economic package to provide immediate relief to economically weaker sections

This includes provision of rice, pulses, cooking oil, salt, potatoes and onions to families without a government job and a daily wage of 300 rupees for labourers working in all pharma companies operating in Sikkim during lockdown.

The State Government has also announced one-time monetary incentive of 3,000 rupees for various sections including Sikkim Police personnel engaged in screening and maintaining law and order, health department workers posted at hospitals and checkposts, truck drivers under State Transport Department engaged in transportation of essential commodities and Safai Karamcharis working during the lockdown period.

The State Government has also decided to provide insurance to all these frontline workers, besides permitting the State Bank of Sikkim to allow three-month moratorium on all loans.

The Chief Minister has appealed to people not to panic about food supplies during the lockdown as there is adequate stock for two months.

He called for strict compliance of all orders and circulars issued by the government in view of the 21-day lockdown. Mr Tamang reassured people that the government is prepared to tackle the situation. He lauded frontline workers who are risking their lives to ensure the safety of people.