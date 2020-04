Bhutia has offered shelter to migrant workers in his building at Lumsey, Tadong near Gangtok.

On his official Facebook page, Bhutia said, he felt strongly for migrant workers who hoped to reach their homes to survive the coronavirus and the nationwide lockdown.

Bhutia said that along with United Sikkim Football Club, he would like to offer shelter to those in need in my building in Lumsey, Tadong.