Significant weather dated on 04.11.2020

A cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast and a trough runs from southeast Arabian Sea to Karnataka coast across Lakshadweep area in lower tropospheric levels.

Under its influence:

i) Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu & Puducherry, Kerala & Mahe, South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep area during next 5 days; Isolated to scattered rainfall over Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 3-4 days.

ii) Isolated heavy rainfall with moderate thunderstorm & lightning also very likely over Tamilnadu during next 5 days and over Kerala during next 2 days.

Generally dry weather very likely to prevail over most parts of north, west and central India and over some parts of east India during next 5 days.

-Tapas Bhattacharya