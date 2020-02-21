On 21st February 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Mission with the vision to deliver catalytic interventions to rural areas on the threshold of growth.This will lead to the holistic development of the region and encourage integrated and inclusive rural development.
Shyama Prasad Mukherji National Rurban Mission completes four years
On 21st February 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Mission with the vision to deliver catalytic interventions to rural areas on the threshold of growth.This will lead to the holistic development of the region and encourage integrated and inclusive rural development.