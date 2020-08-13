Thursday , August 13 2020
Home / HEADLINES / Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran George test Covid positive
Download Udaipur Kiran App to read Latest News Today

Shuttler N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist Kiran George test Covid positive

This came to light after they took SAI’s mandatory Covid test that is given to all players, coaches and support staff on arrival.

Both Sikki and Kiran are aysmptomatic. Both are locals of Hyderabad and have been attending the camps from their homes. Because of them are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, the academy has been closed down for sanitisation. All primary contacts of Sikki and Kiran have been traced and are being given the RT PCR test again. 

Speaking from Hyderabad, chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said, “SAI’s mandatory covid test was given to all athletes, coaches, support staff and administrative staff at the badminton national camp, and two campers have tested positive for Covid 19.

All necessary precautions as per protocol are being taken so that players can come back for training safely and as soon as possible.”

Please share this news
    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved