Shunya se Shikhar Tak ‘webinar organized at Bhupal Nobles’ University, Udaipur

Udaipur : Dr. Kamal Singh Rathore, director of the Career Counseling and Placement Cell of the local Bhupal Nobles’ University, said that under Skill Development for students’, actor, management guru, member of U N75 and senate member of Mumbai and Poona University at Mumbai and Poona University, Professor Firdos Schroff. Address and motivate the students through a webinar on the topic of ‘Shunya se Shikhar tak’.

He gave many examples and stories about how to get ahead in life, emphasizing the need to adopt moral values in life, and the need for communication skills etc. The students experienced a new inspiration and guidance from this. The President of the University, Prof. Jeevan Singh Ranawat and the Registrar Dr. Raghuveer Singh Chauhan, thanking them, gave the outline of more such programs in future.

Many people from all over the country participated in this webinar. It is noteworthy that Professor Firdos has worked in many films and he worked as a body double for Boman Irani also. He started his career as a waiter in Taj Hotel and did many degrees and reached several important positions.