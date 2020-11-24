Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot to inaugurate ADIP camp to provide Aids & Assistive devices to 1398 Divyangjan of Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu through video conference tomorrow

Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate an “ADIP camp to provide Aids & Assistive devices to 1398 Divyangjan of Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu” tomorrow online through video conference. Member of Parliament, Tiruchirappalli Constituency S. Thirunavukkarasar Lok Sabha constituency and Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu, Dr.C. Vijayabaskar will attend the camp at District Collectorate campus in Pudukottai. Distribution camp for free distribution of assistive aids and devices at Block level for identified Divyangjans of Pudukottai District under the ADIP scheme of Government of India is being organized at District Collectorate campus in Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu

Total 1398 number of beneficiaries of Pudukkottai District will be provided with 2547 number of assistive appliances worth a value of Rs. 117 Lakhs. Distribution will be done Block wise in 09 different Blocks of Pudukkottai District.

In the inaugural camp 64 number of beneficiaries of Pudukkottai Block will be provided with 131 number of assistive appliance valuing over Rs. 24.8 Lakh. Aids and appliance which are going to be distributed are 04 Hand propelled Tricycle, 11 Wheel Chair, 14 C.P Chair, 12 Crutches, 04 Walking Sticks, 09 Rollator, 09 Smart Cane, 04 Smart Phone, 04 Tablets, 03 Daisy Player for visually impaired, 20 Hearing Aid, 17 MSIED Kit and 20 Artificial Limbs & Calipers.

The camp is being organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kanpur working under the aegis of Department of Empowerment of Person with Disability (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), Government of India in association with district administration, Pudukkottai. Camp will be conducted as per new approved Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Ministry in wake of COVID 19 pandemic.

Total number of Aids and appliance which are going to be distributed phase wise in 09 blocks include 76 Hand propelled Tricycle, 301 Wheel Chair, 72 C.P Chair, 420 Crutches, 124 Walking Sticks, 11 Rollator 52 Smart Cane, 15 Standard Folding Cane, 24 Smart Phone, 06 Tablets, 05 Daisy Player for visually impaired, 01 Braille Kit, 01Braille Slate, 502 Hearing Aid, 444 MSIED Kit, 93 Kits for Daily Living Assistance for Leprosy and 229 Artificial Limbs & Callipers.

Aids and assistive devices of different category will be distributed taking care of health and personal safety and all other necessary precautionary steps to contain any possibility of spread of COVID 19 during the distribution of Aids and Assistive devices. Arrangements of thermal screening for each individual, proper masking of face, sanitization use of PPE kits by the professionals reaching out the beneficiaries.

Sanitization of venue and frequently touched area were also done as per new SOP of distribution. Multi-level sanitization of equipments including pre dispatch sanitization of aids and appliances, transport vehicle, sanitization of open/closed stacking area and re-sanitization of assistive devices was carried out just before the distribution. Sitting arrangement have been planned to maintain social distancing among the beneficiaries and their attendants who attended the function and came in staggered time slot during the day in batches of 40 beneficiaries per time slot with separate entry and exit points in order to avoid close contact.

Local Public representative, senior officials from Department of Empowerment Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Government of India, District Administration, Pudukkottai and ALIMCO will be present during the function. Link to join the event live on 24th Nov, 2020 is https://youtu.be/EjDWQrcEmPg