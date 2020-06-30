Shri Mandaviya sets the vision for boosting Ship Repairing Facilities in India under ‘AatamNirbhar Bharat’by increasing Indian Flagged Ships in the maritime industry

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Shipping (I/C), chaired a video conference with the representatives of Ship-owners Association, CMD, Shipping Corporation of India; Director General, Shipping, and senior officials of the Ministry of Shipping, for a vision to augment Ship Repairing facilities in India and Indian Flagged Ships in the world.

Shri Mandaviya asked suggestion from the Shipping Industry representatives to prepare the robust ecosystem for ship repairing facilities to transform India in a ‘Ship Repair Hub’. He stressed upon the aspects like upskilling the expertise of Indian service engineers, enhancing the yard capacity and maintaining the supply of required spare parts, manufactured indigenously.

While reiterating the vision of Prime Minister Modi of under ‘AatamNirbhar Bharat’, Shri Mandaviya called for innovation in the Ship Repairing Facilities with world-class Infrastructure, as every year approximately 30,000 vessels sail to Indian Ports and India should reap this opportunity. Shri Mandaviya also directed the officials to come up with the Action Plan to increase the number of Indian Flagged ships, as it will save around USD 13 billion of forex, create additional employment and it will bring freight rates stabilization at lower level with Indian tonnage.