Shramik special trains continue taking stranded back home

Railways Ministry said, a total of three thousand 543 Shramik Special trains have been operationalized from various states across the country in the last 26 days.

Railways had started running Shramik Special trains from 1st May, to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to lock down. 85 per cent of the expenditure of Shramik special trains is being borne by the Centre and states are paying 15 per cent in the form of fare.

The top five States from where maximum trains originated are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. While the top five states where maximum trains terminated are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

IRCTC has distributed more than 78 lakh free meals and more than one crore water bottles to travelling migrants. In addition to Shramik specials, Railways is running 15 pairs of special AC trains and has decided to run 200 more trains from 1st of June.